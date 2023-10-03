Teen tech whiz Emma Yang leads speakers at She-Tech Asia Forum 2023

KUCHING (Oct 3): Tech leader Emma Yang, who is 19 years old, was the keynote speaker at the She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

When the Hong Kong native was just 14 years old, she became the youngest awardee of the ‘Women’s Startup Challenge’, hosted by Women Who Tech and Google in New York, securing the grand prize of US$50,000 for her innovative ‘Timeless’ app startup.

Yang shared she had the idea to create the app due to her grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which profoundly impacted her family’s ability to communicate.

“We had tried many ways to help her remember daily events and stay connected with us.

“But as time went by, I started to wonder if there is a simple mobile app to help remind patients of important things,” said Yang, who is currently living attending Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Turning her hobby into a groundbreaking app that streamlined communication for Alzheimer’s patients and their families, the endeavour gained traction online and from the global community.

“It was something that can impact people, and families just like mine around the world. From there, I turned to building ‘Timeless’ into the startup that it is today.

“Countless people were emailed to ask for advice and guidance, such as facial recognition companies, user interface (UI), and user experience (UX) designers, server specialists.

“In January 2018, we initiated an ‘Indiegogo’ campaign, garnering over US$10,000 from a support base of over 100 backers, then eventually winning the US$50,000 grant a few months later,” she said.

Yang virtually shared her experiences in the session titled ‘Changing the World with Code’.

Among the questions highlighted during the panel discussion were how Yang managed to forge connections to build and market her app, as well as her perspective on monetisation.

Initially embarking on her app development journey alone, Yang said she quickly realised the importance of a support system.

“In the beginning, it was definitely very challenging. I would email a lot of people that I found online and that was how I found my entire advising network of people, who are currently my ‘Timeless’ team,” she said.

In terms of monetisation, Yang said finding a problem and approaching it with empathy and a genuine desire will make a difference.

“I’m entirely funded by grant funding right now. However, that doesn’t mean I have not thought of how to spread the word.

“For example, I’m in New York, how do I get word about the ‘Timeless’ app to Malaysia, or to Europe or South America? How do I make it accessible?” she said.

Technology is a powerful tool to empower individuals with unique perspectives to create impactful solutions, she added.

“Being open-minded and empathetic to various stories can lead to non-business, yet impactful technological solutions.

“For instance, providing internet access to rural areas addresses a prevalent problem, regardless of profitability. This dual perspective combines business thinking with a genuine desire to tackle meaningful problems, emphasising the importance of empathy in problem-solving,” she said.

The She-Tech Asia Forum 2023 is the prelude for the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023).

WCIT | IDECS 2023 is scheduled to run from Oct 4-6 at BCCK.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

Members of the public who wish to visit WCIT | IDECS exhibitions are encouraged to scan the QR Code in the advertisement published in The Borneo Post and carried on its website.