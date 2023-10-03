Three men injured in three-vehicle accident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Oct 3): Three men were injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle accident at Jalan Kampung Sindang, Kota Samarahan today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they were notified about the accident involving two cars and a motorcycle at 9.10am

It added that firefighters from the Kota Samarahan fire station were then deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, they found both car drivers had sustained injuries and were still trapped in their vehicles.

“They then conducted an operation to extricate both victims from the cars, after which they were transported to the Sarawak Heart Centre for further treatment,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider only suffered minor injuries.