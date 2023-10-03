Uggah: New PBB Belia 18 Wing to attend special conventions in Betong, Bintulu

KUCHING (Oct 3): The newest wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB), Belia 18 Wing (for individuals aged 18 to 28), will have a special convention in Betong on Sunday, Sibu at the end of the month and in Bintulu early November.

According to PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today, members of the wing are “a very special group representing a totally different generation altogether”.

“They will be given the opportunity to air their views and to join in the discussions for the resolutions later.

“We want to know their aspirations and inspirations,” he said when commenting on the Betong Convention to be held at the Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan hall.

He said it was also very important to guide them on the past and present struggles of the party.

“It is through such struggles, steadfast commitment and members’ unity and loyalty that PBB has been instrumental in bringing the success, progress and prosperity in the state to the level that we now witness and enjoy.

“Of course, PBB accomplished and will accomplish all these with the support, cooperation and the camaraderie it shares with formerly all the state BN and now GPS component parties.

“But it is our hope that our Belia wing can continue with the party struggles in the more challenging future political landscape,” he said.

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban PBB branch chairman, also said the recruitment of the Belia 18 members was part and parcel of the party’s ongoing members and leadership grooming exercises.

“The youth are going to be a very important future force. We need to groom them as future leaders to succeed us.

“In fact, it is through this grooming process we are able to produce our new leaders.

“They need to climb up the leadership ladder step by step and in the process will acquire good leadership skills, wisdom and experiences.

“This continuous grooming process is one of the factors that contribute to PBB’s stability,” he said.

On the Betong convention, Uggah, who is its organising chairman, said he had directed all 14 PBB branches in the zone to invite their Belia wing members to attend.

He said they will be among the 1,500 delegates expected to attend.

Uggah said party president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would be the guest of honour.

Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi would present the resolutions with Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu supporting him, he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah recently had a meeting with the main and various sub committees for the convention in Betong.

He was joined by Betong member of parliament Dr Richard Rapu, Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam and Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri and others.

They later visited the Dewan Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan, the venue for the convention, to see the preparations there.