UMS to upgrade infrastructure for students with disabilities

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will be receiving a RM1 million funding from the Malaysia Higher Learning Ministry (KPT) to upgrade its infrastructure for students with disabilities (OKU).

Vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor said UMS has also prepared a special van and residential college that are suitable for the students.

He added that the UMS management had approved a RM4.9 million funding to purchase nine buses.

At the same time, under the KPT Prihatin programme for UMS outreach programmes, the Ministry has also approved RM3 million to buy five hospital vehicles which includes an ambulance, van for the mobile dentist clinic, a lorry for mobile clinic, a four-wheel vehicle and a coaster bus, he said.

“This will help medical and nursing students to carry out health programmes at rural areas and at B40 communities that are far from such facilities,” he said at the oath-taking ceremony in conjunction with the “Suai Mesra” week for the 2023/2024 session at the Chancellor Hall on Tuesday.

A total of 4,721 students joined UMS for its 2023/2024 session.

Out of the total, 3,869 are at the UMS Kota Kinabalu campus, 661 at the UMS Labuan International campus, and 191 at the Sandakan campus’ Faculty of Sustainable Agriculture.

Also 3,108 students (66 percent) are from Sabah, while 22 percent or 1,012 students are from West Malaysia, and 11 percent or 513 students are from Sarawak, as well as one percent or 65 students are from the Labuan Federal Territory.

Also joining UMS are 22 international students from nine countries with 10 from China, and three each from Japan and Indonesia, and a student each from Bangladesh, India, Yemen Republic, South Korea, Lebanon and Myanmar.

Out of the total students, 1,566 are males and 3,155 are females.

The students intake for the current session include those offered the UMS special undergraduate pass which comprise of 2,640 B40 students for UPUonline intake, eight sport athletes and 10 orang asli.

This year, UMS also offered 298 places to students from B40 families under the “Sulung” programme to study at public higher learning institutes.

UMS also accepted 15 students with disabilities (OKU).

One of the students who joined UMS during the current intake is Kimson, 22, from Kampung Murut, Kalabakan.

Kimson, who has two younger brothers, finished his Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) in 2020.

“I got accepted at UniSZA (Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu), but my parents asked me to reject the offer because it was too far,” he said.

He added that he also got an interview to enter into a teaching college but due to bad internet connectivity in Kalabakan, he was not able to record the interview, leading him to fail.

Kimson said he is happy to be accepted at UMS where he would major in the field of Geography.

“This is the second time I applied (to university). I wanted to try again (after UniSZA) but decided to work after pondering about the condition of my family. I worked for two years to raise enough money to pay for the fees,” he said.

He added that he paid RM2,235 for the fees at UMS and spent another RM1,000 for things he would need while at UMS from his own pocket, as well as some given by his parents and relatives.

“For the other semesters, my parents said that our relatives would be able to help pay for the subsequent fees,” he said.

Kimson said that he hoped to become a teacher once he finishes his studies.