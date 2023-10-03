Wesley, Kim new Samarahan Country Club golf champions

KUCHING (Oct 3): Wesley Chai and Kim Mi Kyeong were crowned the new Samarahan Country Club (SCC) Club Championship men’s and women’s champions on Sunday.

Wesley fired a two-day gross total of 11-over-par 153 to finish four strokes ahead of Sulaiman Ibrahim, while in third to fifth positions were Magit Semong (165), Luqman Nul Hakim (166), and Donny Inam (168).

The men’s nett title was captured by Mohd Ishak Yaakob, who returned a two-day total of 12-under-par 132, while five strokes further back in second place was Law Kim Yang.

In third to fifth positions for this category were Thomas Ramli Sutu (141), Peter Sawal (142), and Andy Ismail (144).

In the Intermediate category for players with a handicap of 19 and above, Riben Rinah was the champion after carding a two-day total score of 141 strokes, followed by Lucas Kalang (143), George Garau (145), and Patrick Be (145) in second to fifth place.

The women’s gross category saw Kim scoring a 189 to beat Alice Repet by two strokes, while in third place was SCC ladies captain Susan Toh with a 193.

Elvinia Wong failed to defend her title after carding a two-day total of 196 strokes.

However, she managed to collect a daily prize after winning the Day 2 gross score with 94 strokes.

Another South Korean, Lee Gyeong Min, won the nett title with a score of six-over-par 150.

Other winners of the daily prizes were Dominic Dado (Day 1 men’s daily gross), Nicholas Lau (Day 2 men’s daily gross), Richard Rafael Ras (Day 1 men’s daily nett), Terence Chai (day 2 men’s daily nett), and Kim Mi Suk (Day 1 ladies daily gross).

There was no winner for the hole-in-one prizes of RM30,000 at Hole 3, RM3,000 at Hole 5, 15, and 17, and one set of Kuro ML C5526 or GC7 sponsored by Swing Dynamic.

Ninety-eight members, including 12 ladies, took part in the championship.