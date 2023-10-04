Abg Jo: New blueprint to ensure Sarawak secures future as leading digital economy, society by 2030

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 sets out how the state will secure its future as a leading digital economy and society by 2030, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

When launching the blueprint at the opening of the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) here today, the Premier said it is the state’s second digital strategy to ensure that the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 is well supported and enabled by way of technology and innovation.

“This comprehensive plan builds upon the existing Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 and serves as the cornerstone of the Sarawak’s PCDS 2030.

“The blueprint is a living document that will transform the whole of economy and society from a conventional resource-based economy to an environmentally sustainable technology-based economy.

“This is also to ensure that Sarawak will not be left behind as most developing countries are already at the forefront of the digital economy and to ensure Sarawak is on track to be a developed region by 2030,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, a key goal of the blueprint is to inspire businesses to come up with new ideas, use them, and adapt to contemporary business models.

“It also aims to help people use their skills to succeed in the digital world and create a system where everyone can benefit from the digital economy.

“With this, Sarawak aspires to become a major digital economy powerhouse in the region by 2030, making sure that growth benefits everyone, does not harm the environment, and is achieved in an inclusive and responsible way,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out digital infrastructure is the basic key to achieving the blueprint’s goals.

As such, he said Sarawak is expending major efforts to widen its internet coverage and connectivity, especially to rural communities.

“With our vast landscape, it is estimated that we will need 7,000 telecommunication towers to achieve 99.9 per cent internet penetration throughout Sarawak.

“Presently, 3,856 towers have been completed, 761 towers will be built in stages by the end of this year, and the remaining towers will be constructed and completed before 2030,” he said.

Sarawak needs to have strategic investments, which target the generation of jobs and the development of a competitive market, said the Premier.

With the blueprint, he said the government plays an enabling role, driving the economy together with the public and private sectors towards success in achieving a sustainable and technological-driven region by 2030.

He explained that Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) Sarawak was established to encourage greater collaboration with the private sector to invest in start-ups.

It is the official trade association and governing body for angel investors and angel clubs in Malaysia.

“To date, we have trained over 150 high-net-worth individuals through MBAN Sarawak educational programmes,” he said.

Abang Johari also said Sarawak is restructuring its economy based on its strengths, which includes its strategic location in this fast-growing region.

He strongly believes that Sarawak is capable of emerging as a prominent investment hub offering cost-competitive advantages with good transportation linkages with other parts of the region and the world at large.

“In terms of our economy, Sarawak has maintained a trade surplus over the years from major trading partners in Asia and Europe. We aspire to leapfrog our annual GDP (gross domestic product) growth at 8 per cent per year to achieve RM282 billion in 2030 from the current 4 per cent per year in 2019 and increase our median monthly household income from RM4,000 (equivalent to US$1,000) to RM15,000 (equivalent to US$3,300) through our development plans by 2030,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Sains chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan; and World Innovation and Technology Services Alliance (WITSA) chairman Dr Sean Seah.