Beauty centre in Kuching warned against providing door-to-door stem cell therapy

KUCHING (Oct 4): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak branch has issued a warning against a local beauty centre here that is believed to be providing door-to-door services to their clients.

MTPN Sarawak president Wynson Ong, in a statement, said the beauty centre is collaborating with a known west Malaysian doctor to provide stem cell transplant therapy to their clients.

“After a thorough investigation, MTPN discovered that the said beauty centre and the doctor are not registered with the required licences to provide services such as stem cell transplant therapies,” said Ong.

The council has also discovered that the same doctor was charged under Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services 1998 (Act 586) which reads ‘no person shall establish, maintain, operate or provide a private medical clinic or private dental unless it is registered under section 27’, back in 2017.

The doctor pleaded guilty to the charge at the Sessions Court here and was fined RM160,000, in default three months imprisonment.

In 2019, the same doctor was also found guilty by the Malaysian Medical Council and his practising licence was ordered to be suspended for a period of two years with a fine of RM130,000.

In view that the suspension period has lapsed, the said doctor is said to be back to provide his services.

Ong said the council has received two reports against the doctor and beauty centre.

The first report, he added, is from a family who suspected that the stem cell transplant therapy from the doctor did not conform to the standard and/or proper procedure while the second report is from an individual who approached the council over the unusual suggestion from the centre and doctor for the door-to-door services.

Ong also said the Ministry of Health has taken action to order the beauty centre to close temporarily. The case is now pending investigation.

This, he added, is believed to have led the beauty centre to conduct the alleged door-to-door services.

For any enquiries or complaints, MTPN Sarawak can be contacted via their hotline at 017-7109299.