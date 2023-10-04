Bintulu folks air displeasure over broadcaster’s mistake of tagging division as part of Sabah

BINTULU (Oct 4): Bintulu holds a huge tourism potential but this is overshadowed by it being seen as a ‘cash cow’ for Malaysia, opines Orang Ulu author Calvin Jemarang.

His remark was made following broadcaster TV3’s recent display of a news graphic that labelled Bintulu as being in Sabah, which had prompted Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to voice out his dissatisfaction over the blunder on Facebook.

In his Facebook post, Dr Sim questioned how such mistake could still occur despite Malaysia having been in existence for 60 years.

“Bintulu is a major cash cow for Malaysia, yet many Malaysians still don’t know that it is in Sarawak!

“Reflects the subconscious mind of the many Malaysians not from Sarawak,” wrote Dr Sim.

In this regard, Calvin said: “When such perception prevails, we inevitably, once in a while, encounter misunderstandings like this.”

The 49-year-old writer from Punan Sama in Belaga also noted that despite being a nation’s ‘cash cow’, Bintulu was still not prominent on Malaysia’s tourism map like Miri.

In this aspect, he recalled an incident that occurred several years ago, where a cruise ship berthed at Tanjung Kidurong Port here.

“After disembarking, the overseas tourists were brought to visit Rumah Jarau, a longhouse in Kidurong, and then to the ‘Memorial Clock Tower’, and finally, the Bintulu Market.

“It was then when one of the tourists asked me: ‘Is that all that Bintulu has to offer?’

“I mumbled: ‘Apparently, yes’,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Calvin pointed out that Bintulu had as much as – if not more than – Miri to offer to tourists.

“Bintulu is as big as Brunei, with its own natural beauty, cultural heritage, and agro-tourism yet to be developed.

“It has a massive ‘industrial complex’, which can be an attraction as well.”

Calvin, however, lamented about certain segments of the Malaysian society being ignorant about situations in their own country.

“During my time at the university in the late 1990s, some of my friends from Peninsular Malaysia still believed that Sarawakians were still living on trees.

“This belief persisted until I showed them brochures on Pantai Damai treehouses that I obtained from Sarawak House in Kuala Lumpur. I showed them what Sarawakian treehouses actually looked like.

“Obviously, they were stunning treehouses – air-conditioned, mind you, because they were a part of a beach resort,” he said.

Another anecdote was about a friend asking about the fare for a bus trip between Kuching and Kuala Lumpur, added Calvin.

“I was utterly dumbfounded!

“I told that friend that the Malaysian government had yet to decide when they were going to build a bridge over the South China Sea, to connect Kuching from Johor Bahru.

“These were no ordinary Malaysians – they were undergraduates; even a friend from Sabah was questioning how they ever got ‘A’ in Geography!”

Expressing similar sentiments, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak assistant organising secretary Tonny Ung, 45, agreed with Dr Sim’s criticism over TV3’s blunder of tagging Bintulu as a part of Sabah and also the Peninsular Malaysia’s view of Sarawak being a ‘cash cow’ for the country.

However, he felt that the Deputy Premier’s action did not directly address the issue.

“Without understanding history, we cannot learn from past mistakes and make improvements.

“Should this continue on, even in another 60 years Sarawak would still find itself in the same situation, being treated as a ‘cash cow’ for Peninsular Malaysia,” said Ung.

“The mistakes of the past cannot be changed, but acknowledging them and discussing the future and status of Sarawak with Pakatan Harapan (PH) is a way forward,” he added.

He also said DAP Sarawak was willing to provide 100 per cent cooperation, and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government should immediately establish bipartisan cooperation in Sarawak to restore its status and end the ‘cash cow’ perception.

Ung added that the PH had pledged to restore Sarawak’s status and return more rights to the state.

“The DAP, and the PH, emphasise that this can be done without sacrificing the interests of Sabah and Sarawak, and it can be done for the benefit of all Malaysians,” he said.

“Let us come together and form a bipartisan Sarawak team to engage in transparent negotiations with the central government, rather than just talking, as TV3 did, without even knowing the correct location of Sarawak on the map.”

Meanwhile, former civil servant Datu Mohidin Ishak, 71, said he was grateful for being among those who had helped in providing good facilities to the major players in Kidurong and Samalaju industrial areas.

“Which is why I am sad that some quarters still do not know Sarawak as a region in Malaysia housing major industries and enterprises that have given enormous business and economic benefits to the nation and its people,” said the former general manager of Bintulu Development Authority.

“Many people from the West seem to know Bintulu.

“Perhaps, schools and universities should include Geography as a core subject,” he said.