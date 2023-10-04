Budget 2024: Ikatan wants allocation for NGOs actively promoting workplace safety and health

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Alliance for A Safe Community (Ikatan) has called on the government to provide a substantial budget allocation in Budget 2024 to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) actively involved in promoting safety and health in workplaces, particularly in the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said these funds will be utilised for training programmes in occupational safety and health competency (OSH-C) courses, hazard identification, risk assessment, and risk control (HIRARC), and other initiatives aimed at ensuring compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) 2022.

“Investing in workplace safety education will enhance the well-being of workers and improve overall productivity,” he added.

Lee said Ikatan also proposes that the government offer tax incentives to SMEs that successfully comply with the provisions of the OSHA Amendment Act 2022 within the year 2024.

This will not only encourage SMEs to prioritise workplace safety but also contribute to a safer and healthier work environment for all employees, he added.

In line with global sustainability goals, Lee said Ikatan recommends providing tax incentives to SMEs that establish and implement Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, roadmaps, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“This initiative will incentivise businesses to contribute to environmental protection, social responsibility, and ethical governance,” he said.

In order to encourage NGOs to actively participate in safety and health initiatives, Lee said Ikatan proposes granting tax exemptions on revenue generated from safety and consultancy services, adding that this exemption will bolster the financial sustainability of NGOs and facilitate their continued contributions to society.

“We request a waiver of the four per cent service fees imposed by the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDC) for training providers offering courses related to safety and health. This will make such training more accessible and affordable fostering a culture of safety in our workforce.”

Lee said since road safety, especially motorcyclist, is a pressing concern in the country. Ikatan would like to urge the government to allocate grants to NGOs actively involved in road safety campaigns.

These funds will support awareness programmes, educational initiatives, and infrastructure improvements to reduce accidents and save lives, he added.

“To promote fire safety at the grassroots level, we recommend making expenses related to fire detection and fighting equipment tax-deductible for residents, up to RM1000 per annum. This measure will encourage households to invest in life-saving equipment.”

He said Ikatan also proposes the introduction of tax incentives for the country’s tour and resort operators that actively promote cultural tourism experiences, adding that these incentives could include tax breaks or deductions for expenditures related to cultural programmes, heritage conservation, and activities that celebrate the nation’s diverse cultural heritage.

“Encouraging such initiatives will not only boost tourism but also foster a sense of national unity and respect for our cultural diversity.”

Lee pointed out that motorcycle accidents and fatalities continue to be a pressing concern in the country, and one of the reasons for this is the perceived inadequacy of existing motorcycle lanes.

“Many riders opt not to use them due to their unacceptable standards. To address this issue effectively, we urge the government to allocate funds not only for the construction of new motorcycle lanes but also for the comprehensive upgrade of the existing lanes.

“This upgrade should focus on improving safety, visibility, and overall infrastructure quality to encourage motorcyclists to use dedicated lanes.”

To encourage the usage of personal protective equipment (PPEs), particularly among SMEs, Lee said Ikatan recommends a reduction in import duties on such equipment or provide rebates to employers to purchase such PPEs.

“This reduction would make PPE more affordable and accessible for businesses, thereby improving workplace safety.

“Additionally, we propose extending this reduction to Automated External Defibrillator (AED) tools to facilitate their widespread implementation, especially in public spaces and workplaces. Encouraging the use of AEDs can significantly improve the chances of saving lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Lee said Ikatan’s proposals are aimed at fostering safety and health, supporting SMEs in adhering to regulatory requirements, promoting ESG standards, and advancing road safety.

“We believe that these measures will contribute to a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for our nation.”

He said while Ikatan understands the complexities of budget allocation and taxation policies, it firmly believes that these proposals align with our collective vision for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable nation.