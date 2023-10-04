Differing outputs on Babagon dam questioned

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): Former Sabah Water Department director Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh is questioning why the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) and the Sabah Works Ministry gave differing outputs on the Babagon dam in Sabah.

“The NRECC said that based on an inspection by a dam safety flying squad from 2021 to 2022, several dams, including the Babagon dam in Sabah, are impaired and could pose a hazard to nearby residents and property in the event of failure,” Dr Amarjit said.

“However Sabah Works Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya in his statement revealed that based on reports from Jetama Sdn Bhd (wholly owned company by the State Government of Sabah) has indicated the dam is in good condition and performing as expected in their surveillance report in 2023,” he added.

Amarjit asked in a statement on Wednesday why are the two agencies giving different outputs of the results.

He said that Shahelmey’s explanation was that NRECC’s report is based on 2021-2022 findings, and the shortcomings specified in the NRECC’s report were quickly rehabilitated by Jetama Sdn Bhd in a short period that gave a clean bill on the health of the dam.

“Or the other likelihood both agencies could be referring to different codes, standards and guidelines for dam safety” said Amarjit who is also a member of International Water Association (IWA).

“The federal government agencies are contingent on the Malaysia Dam Safety Management Guidelines (MyDams, 2017) which provides an overarching management framework for dam safety objectives in line with international practice. These guidelines also suggest that dam owners should consider the dam safety principles and satisfy themselves that appropriate systems and procedures are in place for the management of dam safety. Safety deficiency due to weaknesses in foundation and abutments, appurtenant structures and ageing are clearly stated in the guidelines. The dam safety management should provide transparency on all risk factors considered, thus reassuring the stakeholders and the public that risks to people, property and the environment are being properly addressed.

“Legislation should establish regulatory authorities that ensure dam owners are properly regulated and the role of government is to enact legislation to protect the community. Since Sabah does not have a law to regulate dams, I stress that a water management commission to be set up soon with the responsibilities include initiating, coordinating and furthering consultations with the state governments concerned, schemes for control, as well as conservation and utilisation of water resources and water supply throughout the state,” he said.

He added the commission would also undertake the investigations, construction and execution of any such schemes as required by the state government, and if established, it would serve as a premiere technical organisation for water management here.

“As such all infrastructure associated in this process, including dams, will be regulated by the water commission,” he said.

He added that the water commission should encompass professionals from water supply industries having experience in design, planning, operation and that as an independent body, the commission will be able to review the investigation, design and construction independently and audit to be undertaken by dam engineers who are independent of the on-going surveillance program.

He stressed that the audit must focus on a comprehensive evaluation and procedures for assessing the dam safety as an entirety, which comprises a detailed study of dam engineering with specialist supports, where relevant, such as civil engineering, structural engineering, hydraulic and hydrology, geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, mechanical and electrical engineering, seismology, design aspects and assessment of the records and reports from investigation, design, construction, commissioning, operation, maintenance and surveillance activities.