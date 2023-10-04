Digital economy scientist: Digitalisation crucial for businesses to continue to exist

KUCHING (Oct 4): Digitalisation is crucial for businesses to continue to exist, otherwise they will be left behind, said the Sarawak government’s chief scientist and chief advisor for Digital Economy, Prof Jugdutt (Jack) Singh.

“In digital there’s one revenue only, but there is spillover. If you use technology, the production gain is huge but people don’t measure it,” he said at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS 2023) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

“It is a journey. If you don’t want to be a part of this journey, you will be irrelevant. The question now is, are we digitally ready? And when I talk of digital readiness, I’m looking at technology adoption. Are we able to attract investment here?

“Digital readiness is crucial for growth, with technology adoption like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Blockchain and Internet of Things (IOT) creating opportunities for data centres and cross-border data flow in the Asia Pacific Region,” he said.

Regarding the data centres, Jack elaborated that with the digital economy forecasted to contribute around US$33 trillion in the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, the blueprint is strategised to enable Sarawak to tap into that percentage.

“If we can take 0.125 per cent, that is about RM130 billion, we can tap into that percentage to accelerate the state’s economy. Data is money, data converts to money, it’s currency.

“For example, there’s Google, Apple, Amazon, they all import global data into data centres in the United States. Money is made by the companies and they pay taxes there because that’s where the parent company is located.

“If we have data centres here and global data flow into Sarawak, Sarawak companies will be able to make money here,” he said.

Many large multinational technology companies usually have their headquarters or main offices in the US, where they often centralise their operations, including data storage, there.

This means when revenue is generated from their global activities, a significant portion of it is recorded and taxed in the US.

In regards to issues of digital inclusion and accessibility to all segments of the population especially in the rural areas, Jack said the government has taken measures to ensure that all communities will be included in the digitisation.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the government, including wealth sharing across Sarawakians, he said.

One of them is the building of digital community centres for the rural people to train them to be digital savvy and make better use of technology, making sure that the entire Sarawakian community is ready to take advantage of the digitalisation.

“Rural areas did not have access to technology so the government is providing connectivity to these rural areas with the building of 600 smart towers, to connect and improve the disadvantaged communities.

“Our vision is to make sure the community goes with us, not only for economic development but for everyone as well,” he said.