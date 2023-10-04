Elderly couple in Kuching cheated of almost RM170,000

KUCHING (Oct 4): A man and his wife both in their late 60’s were cheated for nearly RM170,000 by three suspects who pretended that they wanted to rent the couple’s farmland at Mile 15 in Kota Samarahan to set up a telecommunications tower.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement today said the victims were approached by the suspects (two men and one woman) at their farm in mid September for the rent proposal.

“During that meeting, the victim told the suspects that he needed to discuss the matter with his other family members before making any decisions,” said Mohd Azman.

He added that the suspects returned to the farm at the end of September where they both agreed on the rent proposal.

Early this month, the suspects met with the couple and even volunteered to drive them to several banks in Kuching where the husband withdrew about RM170,000 from his ASB account.

According to the victim, the RM170,000 is needed as a requirement for the rent deal.

“The cash money was handed over to the suspects inside the car once the withdrawal was made,” said Mohd Azman.

He added that the couple only realised they were cheated when the suspects abandoned them at a bank at Jalan Simpang Tiga.

They then lodged a police report on Oct 3 and the police are currently investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.