Elderly woman perishes in 33-door Ulu Katibas longhouse fire

KAPIT (Oct 4): An elderly woman perished after a 33-door longhouse in Ulu Katibas, Song was razed down to the ground in an afternoon fire today.

According to Song District Officer Harry Bruce, who is also Song District Disaster Committee chairman, a distress call on the Rumah Sebom Anak Bantan longhouse fire was received around 1.30pm.

The elderly woman was said to be visually impaired due to age, and was said to have died of smoke inhalation.

Harry said the longhouse was not accessible by road and lacked telecommunications coverage, and posed some difficulties for the rescue team to reach the location.

Meanwhile, upon hearing of the incident, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan will be reaching out to the longhouse and fire victims tomorrow to hand out some assistance.

Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kapit Chapter chairman Dr Sia Tih Kong said the association will also be handing over thirteen boxes of clothes and food aids to the Rumah Sebom Anak Bantan fire victims tomorrow at the Song District Office.