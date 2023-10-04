Fatimah: ‘Women in Tech’ not just a slogan, but a reality

KUCHING (Oct 4): Minister for Women, Early Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has outlined her vision for a future where ‘Women in Tech’ would no longer be a mere slogan, but a reality where all genders would be equally represented, respected and rewarded within the tech ecosystem.

Speaking at the inaugural She-Tech Asia Forum held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday, she acknowledged the immense talents, intelligence and creativity within the room in celebrating the ‘Women in Tech’, hailing all the pioneering women for shaping the technological landscape.

She pointed out that every line of codes, circuits and algorithms produced by women in technology represented not only their technical prowess, but also their commitment towards creating a better world through technology.

“The women in tech face a multitude of challenges, including gender bias, under-representation, wage gaps, struggles in work-life balance, as well as harassment and discrimination.

“However, these challenges have only made women in tech more resilient, and made them to become resourceful professionals.

“As a minister, I pledge to champion policies out to foster an environment of inclusivity, equality and opportunities for women in tech; an environment where your skills and ideas are the only measures of your worth; where glass ceilings are shattered not just by policies, but by the unyielding spirit of women who dare to reach for the stars,” she said.

Fatimah also called for a range of solutions, including policy reforms, diversity and inclusion programmes, improved access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, and enhanced networking opportunities and mentorship for women, to be highlighted and implemented.

“I envision a future where the phrase ‘Women in Tech’ is not a mere slogan for diversity, but a testament to the norm, where the tech ecosystem thrives on the collective intelligence, creativity, and innovation of all genders – equally represented, respected and rewarded,” she said.