Futurist: Being able to handle ambiguity among vital skills required of leaders

KUCHING (Oct 4): In a world rapidly shaped by technology and uncertainty, the ability to handle ambiguity emerged as paramount for leaders of today and tomorrow, said leading futurist Mike Walsh.

Walsh underscored the significance of this skill, shedding light on its role in navigating the complex and unpredictable future.

“I think the most critical mindset for any leader of the future is the ability to handle uncertainty.

“To be able to be more probabilistic rather than just deterministic, to know how to take risks, to gather information and then to change direction is necessary.

“The ability to handle ambiguity is one of the most important skills that we need to teach not only to today’s leaders but tomorrow’s ones as well,” he said.

Walsh told this to The Borneo Post when asked on skills and mindsets he believes are most important for individuals to thrive in the future job market, during an interview at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

The interview was held in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS 2023).

Commenting further, Walsh said that in the digital age era where rapid technological advancements continually alter business environments, being able to adapt and thrive amidst uncertainty is the key to success.

The concept of ambiguity tolerance is not limited to business leaders; it extends to government officials, educators and individuals navigating their careers.

The rapid pace of change in technology, combined with societal shifts, requires adaptability and a proactive approach to change.

Educational institutions and organisations are starting to recognize the importance of teaching ambiguity tolerance and adaptability.

Preparing today’s leaders and the leaders of tomorrow involves more than just traditional knowledge and skills; it encompasses a mindset that can confront change and ambiguity with confidence, he said.

“The capacity to learn and unlearn constantly is the first essential skill for thriving in an ever-evolving world.

“Learning to embrace change, unlearn outdated concepts, and rapidly acquiring new skills is the foundation of staying competitive in the modern job market,” he said.