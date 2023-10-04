Futurist: Govts’ role in guiding innovation in constantly evolving technological landscape crucial

KUCHING (Oct 4): The role of governments in guiding innovation is crucial in a world where the technological landscape is constantly evolving, said futurist Mike Walsh.

He asserted that one of the most significant contributions governments can make to society is becoming the foremost customer for groundbreaking technologies.

“For me, the best role of the government is to become the biggest customer of emerging technologies to support new applications and case studies, by becoming a partner with enterprises to allow them to take on risks to develop new areas of research,” he said.

Walsh was speaking to The Borneo Post in an interview in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS 2023) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Elaborating further, Walsh said that governments should not merely regulate emerging technologies but also actively engage with innovative companies to stimulate technological advancement and ensure responsible use of these powerful tools.

He also addressed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the workforce, challenging the notion that AI’s primary function is to replace jobs.

“Artificial intelligence doesn’t replace jobs. It changes tasks.

“And in the future, when we rethink education and give new capabilities and skills to leaders, I actually believe that humans are going to be required more than ever. But we need to, in a sense, upgrade our own software in order to become more effective and more capable,” he said.

In the context of digital transformation, Walsh cautions against rigid, long-term plans.

“Digital transformation is a dangerous concept, because sometimes it implies that you can create a plan for the next 10 years and just slowly execute bit by bit.

“Sometimes you don’t know what’s possible until you’ve started. So you can’t imagine the future of your organisation, whether you’re a government body, or you’re an enterprise until you actually start running experiments collecting data and training new algorithms.

“So, the best way to do a digital transformation plan is actually to be open minded that the plan is going to change,” he added.

On another matter, Walsh, who is also CEO of Tomorrow, emphasised that in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, generative AI stands out as a game-changer.

“Without doubt the biggest technology that has transformed the world today is artificial intelligence. Ten years ago, we created computers that were very good at classifying and spotting patterns.

“Today’s technology, we call it generative AI because not only can they see patterns, they can actually use those predictions to create new content, whether it’s writing scripts or writing reports, or even finding new types of drug treatments.

“So this is really a unique turning point in the application of artificial intelligence to really important critical commercial and human applications,” said Walsh.

Asked on projects or initiatives he is currently working on, Walsh said that he is now focusing on helping global organisations leverage AI for operational and customer engagement transformation.

“My last book was really focusing on the future of leaders, and the future design of organisations and societies is really my next big focus,” he added.