Hanifah lauds Sarawak for making strides in combating climate change

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Sarawak government has taken commendable strides in combating climate change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Deputy Economy Minister Dato Hanifah Taib.

The various initiatives, she added, included hydro-powered electricity, carbon capture utilisation and storage, and creation of sustainable aviation fuel.

Furthermore, the rolling out of hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit system has demonstrated the state government’s emphasis on embracing greener technologies.

“Sustainable development holds profound significance in Sarawak. Our land is not just a place of breathtaking natural beauty where indigenous communities have harmoniously coexisted with the environment for generations,” she said at the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit 2023 Sarawak Region at a hotel here yesterday.

Hanifah also commended the state government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for leading the way in terms of sustainable development.

“Sustainable development, at its core, is finding the balance between meeting the present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.”

Hanifah said as countries around the world are experiencing the effects of climate change, structural reforms are needed to promote a more sustainable and brighter future, especially under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“As we move forward, we pledge to continue nurturing our natural wonders, preserving our unique heritage, and building a future where prosperity coexists harmoniously with sustainability,” she added.