In Sibu, man who injured victim during robbery gets 12 years, five strokes

SIBU (Oct 4): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to 12 years in prison and five strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt during the commissioning of a robbery.

Frankie Chaong Lagi, 38, made the plea before judge Marutin Pagan who convicted him under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Section 394 provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and whipping or fine, upon conviction.

Based on the charge sheet, Frankie and one other individual voluntarily caused hurt to a 53-year-old man when they robbed the victim of his mobile phone.

The offence was committed at the roadside of Jalan Market here at about 6.20pm on Feb 13 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Bakit prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.