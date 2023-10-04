Indonesian in Kuching jailed two months for dealing with gaming machine

KUCHING (Oct 4): A 22-year-old Indonesian man was sentenced to two months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for dealing with a gaming machine.

Yuvensius Horoi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and a jail term of not more than five years, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at an unnamed shop at Sungai Apong, Salak Land District, Jalan Sultan Tengah here around 11.30am on Sept 26, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police apprehended Yovensius, who was suspected of engaging in online gaming activities using a mobile phone in front of the premises.

Seized from him were RM113 cash and a mobile phone which an expert later confirmed that it had been used as a gambling machine.

During his arrest, the police also found that Yuvensius had failed to produce a valid travel document.

For that offence, he was charged at the Sessions Court under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi sentenced him to four months in jail and one stroke of the cane after he pleaded guilty to the charge, and ordered for him to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The cases were prosecuted separately by DPP Danial Muhamad Ali and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad while Yuvensius was unrepresented by counsel.