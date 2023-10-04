Julaihi: WCIT|IDECS 2023 marks significant step towards S’wak’s economic development

KUCHING (Oct 4): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 marks a significant step in the state’s journey towards economic development, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The WCIT|IDECS 2023, which brought together experts and innovators from various industries, including those in the telecommunications industry, was aimed at aligning Sarawak with the global pace of technological advancements.

“Exhibitions of this magnitude play a crucial role in fostering innovation and introducing our local entrepreneurs and innovators to a wider network. This will undoubtedly have a direct and indirect impact on our efforts to advance our economy through technology and innovation.

“This event also marks a significant step in our journey toward economic development, particularly in realising the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS),” he told reporters when met during a networking session cocktail style at Startup Village BCCK today.

Acknowledging the dynamic nature of innovation and technology, Julaihi stressed the importance of keeping pace with global trends.

“Development, innovation, and technological progress are fast-paced. We must stay in step with the rest of the world. We must keep pace, run fast, and embrace the changes happening globally.

“We cannot afford to wait. Technology and innovation are rapidly evolving, and we must adopt and adapt immediately,” he added.