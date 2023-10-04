Kuching cops nab six men in connection with hospital car park attack

KUCHING (Oct 4): Police arrested six men on Monday (Oct 2) for allegedly attacking a man in the car park of a private hospital at Jalan Stutong the day before.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said during the attack, one of the suspects is believed to have been armed with a knife.

“The victim was walking out of the hospital after sending his child for medical attention there when he was set upon by the six suspects,” Ahsmon said in a statement last night.

He said the attack left the victim with injuries to his head.

Following a report, police immediately set up a special team to track down the six suspects.

“In less than 24 hours, we managed to track the suspects and all of them were arrested around 5.50pm on Oct 2,” said Ahsmon, who did not reveal the motive of the attack.

Initial investigations, he said, revealed that all the suspects have past criminal records for drugs, violent crimes, and commercial crimes.

“Five of the suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he added.

The suspects are currently under remand until Saturday (Oct 7) for investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code.