Kuching Urban Transportation System: S’wak Metro, 2 others to develop financial technology systems

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) and Siliconnet Technologies (SNT) Sdn Bhd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish collaboration in the development of financial technology systems for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

A press release from Sarawak Metro said the MoU was for collaboration on the development of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System and other related financial technology systems for the KUTS project, which involved the introduction of zero-emission vehicles aimed at reducing traffic congestion into the Greater Kuching city.

The main vehicle fleet used in this project is the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), supported by the feeder bus network.

All the vehicles will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, in support of the government’s effort to decarbonise public transport and advancing the hydrogen economy.

The KUTS project will be developed in phases and Phase 1 will see the development of three lines; namely the Blue Line (from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Kuching), the Red Line (from Kuching Sentral to Pending and the Green Line (from Pending to Damai Central).

All the three lines, totalling 70 km in distance) are scheduled to be in operation in stages starting from the end of 2025 right up to 2027.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the exchange of the signed MoU documents during the opening of the 27th World Congress on Innovation & Technology and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Signing on behalf of Sarawak Metro was its chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa, while SAINS was represented by its CEO Busiai Seman, and SNT by its general manager Chin Zan Kiun.

Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted by the Sarawak government to develop, maintain and operate the KUTS project.

SAINS, wholly owned by the Sarawak government, is a leading ICT systems integrator and solution provider in the state, while SNT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sains.

SNT is the operator of S Pay Global. S Pay Global is the government fintech mobile app platform that provides a convenient and secured e-wallet functionality.