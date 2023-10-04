Kuching Waterfront to come alive with back-to-back regattas

KUCHING (Oct 4): The back-to-back Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta and Sarawak Regatta 2023 from Oct 27 till Nov 5 will see a hive of activities at Kuching Waterfront, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said both events have received bigger entries from overseas, proving that they are getting internationally known.

“The International Dragon Boat Regatta will take place from Oct 27-29, while the Sarawak Regatta will be from Nov 3-5. For two weeks, there will be a lot of activities at the Kuching Waterfront,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

On the International Dragon Boat Regatta, he said it will see the participation of 1,712 rowers including from the disabled community.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to declare open the regatta and perform the eye-dotting of the dragon boat on Oct 28.

Abdul Karim revealed there will be seven categories, namely International Premier Open 22 crews; International Premier Open 12 crews; International Premier Mix 22 crews (10 male paddlers & 10 female paddlers); International Premier Women 12 crews (5 male paddlers & 5 female paddlers); International Premier Mixed 12 crews; International Premier Masters Mixed 40 years & above; and International Cancer Survivors Race 12 crews.

“A total 60 teams from 20 countries will be participating. Among the countries are Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Spain, Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia.

“Twelve of these countries are joining for the first time, namely Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Spain and Taiwan.

“From Malaysia, the teams debuting are Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), Black Dragon Putrajaya, Sepitang Padllers Sabah, Enraz Cahaya Zen Sarawak, Unimas Teguh Bersama, and Imbok Setiaraja Sarawak,” he said.

He also said there will also be participation from para athletes, namely Dragon Warriors from Singapore with six paddlers who are visually-impaired individuals; and Malaysia’s Black Dragon Putrajaya which will have three paddlers with physical disability.

Qatar, Spain, and Malaysia are also sending teams for the cancer survivors category, he added.

“The prizes total RM100,000 which include trophies and cash. This may seem little for the participants, but they participate more for the spirit of sportsmanship and to be part of this momentous occasion,” added Abdul Karim.

As for Sarawak Regatta, he said it offers a total cash prize of RM252,000 including RM30,000 for the coveted ‘Raja Sungai’ (King of the River) category.

“The prize for Raja Sungai has been increased from RM20,000 last year to RM30,000 this year. More than 100 entries have also been received for this category,” he added.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are scheduled to witness the finale of the Sarawak Regatta on Nov 5.

For this year, there will be 14 categories comprising races using ‘perahu balok’, ‘perahu bidar’ and ‘perahu kenyalang’.

Apart from the races, Abdul Karim said there will be side activities such as Sarawak Kitchen, Festival Kraf Tekstil Borneo, and Festival Gendang Melayu Sarawak.