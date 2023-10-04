Lantern making contest a showcase of local creative talents, Sarawak’s rich diversity

KUCHING (Oct 4): The recently concluded Lantern Making competition, held in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival, showcased the creative talents of local artisans and celebrated the rich diversity of Sarawak.

The event, held at the lower ground of Garden Box at Plaza Merdeka here, featured an impressive display of nine beautifully-crafted lanterns, each telling a unique story of unity and harmony within the state.

Liew Thai Chong walked away with the first prize as his lantern captured the essence of a peaceful and multiracial Sarawak.

Wilson Nyam and Ling Chun Yu earned second and third prize respectively.

In addition to the top three winners, Nyam Kee Guan and Ho Wee Ching were recognised for their lantern creations with consolation prizes.

Meanwhile in a statement, Kuching Surimas Fans of Art, Dance and Music Association chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said the Mid-Autumn Festival that took place at Plaza Merdeka from Sept 22 to Oct 1 was held successfully over the 10 days, with the result announcement of the lantern-making competition marking the closing of the festival.

“The organising associations would like to thank all the sponsors, participants, volunteers, the generous public and parents for their support for the special children and young adults. We congratulate all the winners in our various competitions.

“The festival held various activities and competitions successfully to bring social interaction to foster unity in diversity,” he added.