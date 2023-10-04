MDEC to extend De Rantau digital nomad hub to S’wak, Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is laying the groundwork to extend its digital nomad hub, De Rantau, to Sarawak and Sabah.

MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz said the corporation is in discussions with local authorities and relevant ministries in Sarawak to chart the path forward.

“I’ve touched on what we’ve been doing in Peninsular Malaysia, which is the digital nomad program De Rantau.

“We are planning to extend it to Sarawak and Sabah, and discussions are underway with the local authorities and ministries in Sarawak, with the support of the Sarawak Premier,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met at the MDEC exhibition in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Information Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

According to Mahadhir, there are various areas of alignment where the federal government, through MDEC, can collaborate with Sarawak.

These include efforts in digitalization, the circular economy, and sustainability aspects that have been planned by Sarawak.

In reference to WCIT|IDECS 2023, Mahadhir expressed MDEC’s desire to highlight it as part of the Malaysia Digital Expo, representing a six-week experience in Malaysia’s digital economic ecosystem.

Furthermore, he emphasised MDEC’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with Sarawak through the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC).

“Of course, in terms of digitalisation programs, e-commerce, talent development, and digital villages, Sarawak has a lot to offer,” he said.