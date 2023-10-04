More boats for use during flood disasters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): The State Government on Wednesday handed over 45 boats for use in disasters, especially in flood-prone areas in the state.

State Disaster Management Committee Coordinator cum Home Affairs and Research Secretary Datuk Haji Awang Shahminan Sahari said also included were life jackets, boat engine with a 15 HP capacity and boat towing device.

“Fifteen boats were handed to the State Fire and Rescue Department, three each to Pitas, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Tenom, Beaufort and Paitan, while Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Papar, Tuaran, Sipitang and Tongod were allocated two boats each,” he said at the ceremony at Menara Kinabalu.

The event saw Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor handing over 45 boats for distribution to the State Fire and Rescue Department and 12 district disaster management committees.

Shahminan said each boat can accommodate six people and the fiber boat was selected based on specifications set by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“We hope that with the increase of boats in areas that are prone to flooding, we will be able to provide smooth and quick assistance to flood victims to move them to safer ground in the event of a flood,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Assistant Director of Operations Division, Hamsa Isnurdini said Bomba currently has 57 boats but the number is not sufficient to cover many areas in Sabah in the event of a flood.

But with the additional 15 boats, it would help strengthen the rescue operation during flood season, especially in areas that are prone to flooding.

“The additional boats could also help speed up rescue and evacuation operations,” he said, adding that the boats will be distributed to areas with high risk of flooding, namely in Kota Belud, Beaufort and other areas.

Hamsa added that two of the boats will also be placed at the Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue station to prepare for any disaster and emergency situation.