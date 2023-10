KUCHING (Oct 4): A motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near Kampung Entayan, Jalan Serian-Sri Aman around 9am this morning.

According to sources, the deceased is believed to have lost control of his machine, which resulted in the crash.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The deceased’s body was transported by the police to the Serian Hospital for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME