PCDS: Sarawak aiming for GDP of RM282 bln by 2030, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak aims to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM282 billion by 2030 as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS), said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said over the past 60 years, Sarawak has transformed from a traditional agrarian economy into a more diversified and dynamic economy.

“GDP value has increased 20 times from a mere RM7 billion in 1963 to RM140 billion in 2022. Our mean household income has grown by 3.4 times from RM1,800 in 1995 to RM6,400 in 2022.

“This growth in household income is attributed to our economic policy and development that created more business and employment opportunities for our people,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his closing remark at the two-day Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit 2023 Sarawak Region, here yesterday.

Touching on the state’s sustainable initiatives, he said Sarawak was ahead of other states in Malaysia and regions in Southeast Asia in meeting the requirements of the Paris Agreement 2015 to deal with climate change.

He said Sarawak’s current energy mixed comprises 70 per cent from hydropower, and the carbon emission intensity of the state’s power system has been reduced by 73 per cent between 2010 and 2021.

“Under our Green Energy Agenda, we are exploring several ways to decarbonise our transport system and further transition towards a low-carbon economy that already has predominantly green electricity as a pillar.

“Riding on the move to decarbonise public transport system in Sarawak, the Kuching Urban Transport System (KUTS) will be automated using the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and integrated with digital solutions to create seamless experience using hydrogen fuel cell.”

According to the Premier, a more sustainable transportation system will reduce carbon footprint from land transport in Kuching City by 15 per cent by 2030, and traffic growth of two per cent per annum will be subdued.

Such initiatives will save 36,000 hours of daily travel time, he added.

Abang Johari said the state government is also working with Japanese and South Korean multinational companies to develop mega hydrogen production plants in Bintulu, with exports expected to begin in 2028.

At the same time, Sarawak is potentially ‘growing oil’ with the cultivation of 1,000 acres of microalgae in Bintulu that might produce 500,000 tonnes of crude algae oil per annum, he noted.

“This can be equated to about 10,000 barrel per day with about 37 per cent extraction rate of crude algae oil from algae biomass,” he said, adding the state’s first offshore Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project is also being undertaken at the Petronas Kasawari field near Bintulu.

Thus, Abang Johari said he is proud for the accomplishments achieved by Sarawak on its path to sustainable development.

“Under my leadership, I will assure that Sarawak will continue to lead the green economy agenda in the region for a sustainable development in line with PCDS 2030 and SDGs initiatives,” he said.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Taib; United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, Karima El Korri; Regional Corridor Development Authority chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni; and former Batang Lupar MP Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim.