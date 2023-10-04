Penang CM in Sarawak for three-day official visit

KUCHING (Oct 4): Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow arrived here yesterday to begin a three-day official visit.

Welcoming him at Kuching International Airport was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

While here, the Penang Chief Minister is scheduled to attend today’s opening session of the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

He is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also on Chow’s itinerary is a visit to Sarawak Multimedia Authority, the hydrogen refueling station, and the microalgae production facility.

He is also scheduled to attend the Witsa Global Innovation and Tech Excellence Award and gala dinner.