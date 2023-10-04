Premier: Sarawak gearing up for transformative impact of generative AI

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak is gearing up to face the transformative impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) within the next five years, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stressed the importance of aligning with the existing Sarawak Digital Economy Action Plan to navigate these technological shifts effectively.

He was highlighting the significance if this transition at a press conference after officiating at the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

He referred to a presentation by Mike Walsh, a leading futurist and CEO of Tomorrow, who outlined the shift towards generative AI over the next five years.

“This means the entire economic landscape will change. Sarawak has until 2030 to adapt, and during this time, adjustments and alignments are necessary, even though we have the foundations, core, and economic direction in place,” he said.

Generative AI, as explained by Mike Walsh, is about harnessing fundamental data to produce new products and processes efficiently.

Sarawak is committed to moving forward and examining recommendations from the conference, which may lead to adjustments and the development of new products and processes, in response to evolving industrial and economic circumstances, said Abang Johari.

Earlier in his officiating speech, Abang Johari underlined the role of the Sarawak Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 in ensuring Sarawak’s emergence as a digital economic powerhouse by 2030.

This comprehensive plan builds upon the Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 and serves as a cornerstone for the Sarawak Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

He also emphasised that this action plan is a living document, regularly updated and edited to keep it consistent.

“This living document will transform the entire economy and society from resource-based conventional economies to sustainable technology-based economies.

“This ensures Sarawak doesn’t lag behind, as most advanced countries are at the forefront of the digital economy. It positions Sarawak on the right track to becoming an advanced region by 2030,” he said.