Premier: Sarawak-Penang collab can drive nation’s digital economy

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak is keen to work with Penang towards driving Malaysia’s digital economy and further advancing the two states, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, both states have embarked on ambitious digital transformation initiatives, and a partnership between the two could be the key to strengthening the nation’s position in the global digital landscape.

“We have the energy, and also that’s where talent development can work together in terms of talent development,” he told a press conference here today together with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The press conference was held after Abang Johari officiated at opening ceremony of the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Elaborating further, the Premier emphasised that Sarawak’s energy resources and Penang’s thriving Information Technology (IT) industry make for a complementary pairing.

Penang, often regarded as the Silicon Valley of Malaysia, has been investing heavily in IT and innovation, attracting numerous companies and factories to its shores.

Sarawak, on the other hand, has a wealth of energy resources and is focusing on digital transformation as outlined in its 2030 digital blueprint.

In this respect, Abang Johari believed that these strengths, when combined, would create a potent force to drive Malaysia’s digital economy forward.

The collaboration is an opportunity to pool resources and expertise, fostering innovation and job creation, while ensuring that Malaysia remains at the forefront of the global digital revolution, he pointed out.

“Both Penang and Sarawak can boost Malaysia’s position with their contributions and we need to be a collaborative force,” he added.