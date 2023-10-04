Premier: S’wak’s Cyber Security Unit to serve all sectors, citizens

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak will establish a Cyber Security Unit to provide cybersecurity services and guidance to both the public and private sectors as well as citizens, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the unit will also address solutions for critical infrastructure such as power plants and hospitals, among others.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a technological option, but a real need for society. Not only do we have to protect our data, but our critical infrastructure, transport system, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and finance.

“In fact, it permeates almost every societal aspect of our daily lives,” he said when opening the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) here today.

Abang Johari pointed out that according to the European Union Cybersecurity Report, cybercrime cost the world US$6 trillion in 2021, while cybercrimes in Malaysia last year cost the country RM600 million, mostly due to fraud cases.

“Although we cannot eliminate it altogether, we have addressed this problem through education for end-users and industries, and cultivating a security-conscious approach such as security-by-design and security-by-default, to help mitigate risks at an early stage,” he said.

On another matter, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is actively investing in helping talented people grow and supporting digital entrepreneurs to avoid a brain drain.

He revealed that currently there are 22 government and businesses-funded innovation hubs and a digital village to accelerate start-up growth in Sarawak.

“These have resulted in 26 high-tech start-ups and currently 27 high-tech research projects which are on the way towards commercialisation,” he said.

He also pointed out education is extremely important for a strong digital world.

By working alongside various stakeholders at local, federal, and international levels, he said many initiatives and special projects have been curated to help people succeed in this digital age.

“We are committed to providing access to quality education and training for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic background and geographical location,” he added.