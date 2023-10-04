Sabah aims to be sustainable MICE tourism destination

NEW DELHI (Oct 4): Sabah’s rise to a highly desired sustainable Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism destination is a testament to its remarkable potential, even in its early stages.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman underlined how the state’s dedication to conservation is the cornerstone that positions Sabah as the quintessential business event location committed to sustainability.

“Sabah is still in its infancy in the business events sector. We are primarily a leisure destination where nature and adventure come alive.

“The steadfast commitment of the Sabah government to conservation aligns seamlessly with our sustainable tourism, earning commendations.

“With the establishment of Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), the horizon broadens as Sabah gears up to host impactful business events,” she said during her address on Wednesday.

Noredah, also an Executive Board Member of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), was among the speakers sharing her insights on Sustainability in MICE Tourism within the context of Sabah at the PATA Forum.

The forum was held in conjunction with the three-day PATA Travel Mart held from October 4-6 at the International Exhibition Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As a leisure destination driven by sustainability, Noredah affirmed that Sabah eagerly embraces lessons from renowned MICE destinations closer to home, like Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, charting its course to conduct business events sustainably.

Furthermore, she emphasised the enriching experience awaiting MICE participants in Sabah, offering a glimpse into the state’s ambitious conservation and preservation tourism initiatives.

Present were Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board Chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who led the STB delegates to India.

In attendance were STB Deputy Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jimit and Senior Marketing Manager Humphrey Ginibun.