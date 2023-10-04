Sabah International Expo 2023 a remarkable success

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): The Sabah International Expo (SIE) 2023 has set new benchmarks, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage, said Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

He said this year’s expo emerged as a testament to Sabah’s prowess in industrial development and entrepreneurship.

Drawing a diverse array of 340 exhibitors from 21 countries, Phoong said SIE 2023 leaped forward from its previous edition, which hosted 151 exhibitors from 14 countries in 2016.

“The event garnered enthusiastic attention from over 50,000 visitors, reflecting its growing international appeal and influence. This year’s over-the-counter sales skyrocketed to an astounding RM8.94 million, a staggering leap from the modest RM456,000 in 2016. Equally noteworthy was the exponential growth in future orders, soaring to RM160 million compared to RM30 million in 2016, underscoring the SIE’s profound impact on business ventures,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister added for the first time in its history, SIE received unwavering support from the Sabah government, a pivotal moment signifying the expo’s elevated status.

A striking feature of SIE 2023 was the debut of the Sabah Pavilion, a collective representation of government agencies including the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (MIDE), Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR), Invest Sabah Berhad, SEDCO, KKIP Sdn Bhd, SOGDC, POIC Sabah and SEDIA.

Within this Pavilion, DIDR spotlighted 14 local entrepreneurs, amplifying Sabah’s commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering economic resilience. The international spirit of collaboration was epitomized by the launch of Mini Thailand Week, spearheaded by the Royal Thai Embassy in Malaysia. This segment showcased 74 exhibitors from Thailand, showcasing diverse products such as food and beverages, smart farming technology, and innovation, fostering cultural exchange and mutual learning. Furthermore, SIE 2023 facilitated impactful collaborations, exemplified by the signing of four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Brunei and a local Sabah company, Jetsin Sdn Bhd.

These agreements signify a harmonious partnership, promising innovative strides in the realm of food processed products.

Phoong said the resounding success of SIE 2023 was a testament to Sabah’s pioneering spirit.

He looks forward to achieving greater success in the next Sabah International Expo.