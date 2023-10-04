Sarawak Customs seizes ciggies, beer with RM2.74 mln in unpaid duties

SIBU (Oct 4): The Customs Department seized illicit cigarettes and beer after intercepting a lorry at Jalan KJD Sibu Jaya-Kanowit last month.

Customs Sarawak director Suhaimi Yusoff in a statement yesterday said the seizure comprised four million sticks of cigarettes and 3,960 litres of beer, worth RM459,998 with unpaid duties of RM2.74 million.

“The lorry was intercepted by a Sarikei Customs team at around 2.30pm on Sept 14 following a tip-off received by our intelligence unit.

“The lorry driver, a local, was detained to assist investigations under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

Suhaimi said initial investigation found that the smuggled goods were meant for the local market.

In this regard, he called on the public to assist Customs in combating the smuggling of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, firecrackers, vehicles and drugs.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue loss, but also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he said.

Information on smuggling activities can be channelled via the Customs toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, or the nearest Customs office.

“The identity of all informants is kept strictly confidential,” Suhaimi added.