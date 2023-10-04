Sarawak’s 4G coverage to reach 93.87 pct by year’s end, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak’s 4G coverage, which is 61.6 per cent at present, is set to increase to 93.87 per cent by the end of this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

When opening the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) here today, he said Sarawak is proud to be an early adopter of 5G, with the plans for 587 operational sites by 2024, covering 59.6 per cent of populated areas.

He said with the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative, the Sarawak government is spearheading efforts to provide connectivity to the people and enable greater urban-rural economic integration.

“Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) is the first government-owned broadband network, offering 4G and 5G support via Fixed Wireless Broadband to the rural community.

“Other than that, Sarawak government has initiated the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) Project with the aim to expand the connectivity coverage at the rural areas with 600 towers to be operationalised by third quarter (Q3) of 2024,” he said.

Abang Johari said an interim solution via Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) has been established to bring internet access to out of reach areas.

“The federal government initiative through MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) also has allocated an additional 742 new towers in Sarawak under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (Jendela),” he added.

On another matter, he said the Sarawak government is working with the private sector to create eco-friendly green data centres.

He pointed out these data centres are like engines that will make the digital economy grow.

“These centres will become the main locations where we store, manage, and share information for both global utilisation and our government’s use,” he added.