SDEC inks MoUs with six IT firms

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and six parties exchanged memorandums of understanding (MoUs) today at the opening ceremony of the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak 2023 (WCIT | IDECS 2023).

Present to witness the exchange were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state dignitaries.

SDEC in a press release said the first MoU was with TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd that covers collaboration to improve internet access in rural Sarawak; raise awareness of smart services, 5G, cybersecurity and cloud in the private sector.

It added the MoU was also to co-create innovative solutions aligned with the objectives of Digital Economy Strategy and Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Meanwhile, the second MoU was exchanged between SDEC, Awakening Health and SophiaVerse for a partnership between Hanson Robotics and SingularityNET in the areas of autonomous intelligence robotics solutions.

SDEC also signed a MoU to enter into a partnership with PT Digital Mediatama Maxima Tbk (DMMX).

This memorandum explores potential collaboration in digitalising Sarawak entrepreneurs, accelerating Sarawak start-ups, and developing the digital creatives capabilities and talents in Sarawak.

The other tripartite exchange was with Malaysian Industry Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) and Malaysia Smart Cities Alliance Association (MSCA) to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and expertise in the areas of Industry 4.0, smart cities and the digital economy.

The partners will also work together on capacity building in IR 4.0 technologies-based education and training segments, as well as venturing into smart and sustainable technology solutions across various sectors, including smart cities, transportation, energy and waste management.

SDEC then signed an MoU to join forces with Digital Economy Promotion Agency of Thailand (Depa). The collaboration is to drive smart city initiatives, with a specific focus on rural urban areas.

It also aims to promote public-private partnerships and foster the exchange of knowledge, all with the goal of creating accessible platforms for the public to access the digital economy.

Lastly, the MoU exchange with Farm Konekt will focus on collaboration in smart agriculture.

SDEC said the MoU signing further solidified its commitment to accelerate innovation and growth in the digital economy sector.

These strategic partnerships are pivotal in driving Sarawak’s digital transformation and stimulating economic progress through innovative solutions and collaborative efforts.