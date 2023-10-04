Two arrested in Tudan for suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (Oct 4): Two locals were arrested at a house in Tudan yesterday for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking activities.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the two suspects; a man and a woman, were arrested during a raid conducted by a team from the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) at around 8.30am.

“During the raid, police seized a box and a black plastic bag containing 287.5g of substance suspected to be Syabu estimated to worth RM57,500,” he stated in a statement.

Alexson said the raiding team also seized a motorcycle, several jewelleries and cash, estimated to worth RM88,478.

“Both suspects will he remanded Miri Court on Oct 4. This case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping not less than 12 strokes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alexson advised those with information regarding drug abuse activities to immediately report it to the nearest police station so that action can be taken.