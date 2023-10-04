Two sustain minor injuries in accident in Bintangor

BINTANGOR (Oct 4): Two women suffered minor injuries while another was unhurt in a collision involving two cars at Jalan Jabai here last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said seven firefighters from the Bintangor fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 8.18pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved two cars.

“The two injured victims were removed from their cars by members of the public before the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters only conducted a road flushing to remove any debris at the accident scene.

They ended the operation after ensuring the situation was safe.