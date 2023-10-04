WCIT | IDECS 2023 draws visitors from all backgrounds

KUCHING (Oct 4): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) saw visitors from various professional backgrounds converging at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Awang Naeem, 25, who works as a project engineer for East Field Technologies, said he was making a personal visit with his colleagues.

“It’s my first time attending WCIT | IDECS. I’m looking forward to seeing drones and learning more about Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the event,” he said.

Sixteen-year-old Lee Xuan Qing from the St Joseph Private Secondary School here said he wants to learn more about the various technologies at the exhibition.

“I’m actually here with my friends from my school’s STEM club. We are participating in a competition where we need to create a simulation of being in space.

“I’m looking forward to learning a lot of technology-related things here. There are a lot of cool things to see,” he said.

His schoolmate Leon Thiam, 16, also shared his fascination with the event, noting a robot he had seen earlier. He also shared his wish to work in the field of technology in the future.

Fellow schoolmate Anastasia Livan, 16, shared the same sentiment, saying she is interested in learning more about AI and working in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field.

Meanwhile, SEDC Energy corporate communications manager Dennis Harun Wong said WCIT | IDECS was a great way to bring all agencies together to highlight the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“In our (SEDC Energy) area, the hydrogen initiatives, this is where we are now, our relationship with Sarawak Metro, with the ART, that’s where Sarawak is right now.

“Sarawak is one of the hydrogen industry players in the region and the world, one of the earliest in fact. We are proud to showcase what we have to all delegates at this conference, who are not just from Sarawak but also from the peninsula,” he said.

Wong also said that the exhibition will have a profound impact on the younger generation, especially children.

“I see students from schools coming here, which is good. We need more of the younger folks to be exposed to what they can do and offer to the state.

“As a student, you would want to know where you would end up when you mature one day. This is a good initiative by the Sarawak government to show them the opportunities that they could be a part of in the future,” he said.

WCIT | IDECS 2023 is ongoing at BCCK until Oct 6.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.