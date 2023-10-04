WCIT | IDECS 2023 expected to bring in RM660 mln for S’wakian tech, start-up ecosystem, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 4): The 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2023 and 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT | IDECS 2023) in Kuching is expected to create a positive economic impact of approximately US$145 million (RM660 million) on the Sarawakian tech and start-up ecosystem.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg explained this impact is through Foreign Direct Investments (FDI); Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) tourism; as well as sponsorships.

“Sarawak is an attractive investment, business, and tourism destination. We endeavour to be a go-to hub for investors looking to combine business with leisure, with the ultimate goal of uplifting the socioeconomics of the people.

“As the host of WCIT | IDECS 2023, we reaffirm our commitment to advance Sarawak’s vision to become a digital economy powerhouse for the country and region,” he said at the opening of WCIT | IDECS 2023 here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is on the right track, as the World Bank recently acknowledged that it is now a high-income state with a revenue of RM11.96 billion in 2022.

He was also happy to note that Sarawak has taken the lead in organising the She-Tech Asia Forum as a pre-event to WCIT | IDECS 2023.

Abang Johari stressed the participation of women in technology is vital in an increasingly digitised world.

“And I hope that more women will be represented in future in the tech industry. There are many ways that women can contribute towards enhancing our digital plans for Sarawak, where there is a great ease of doing business, and this is an area which needs to be explored further,” he added.

State Secretary and WCIT | IDECS 2023 chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki said Abang Johari has played a crucial role as the driving force behind the organisation of IDECS from its inception.

“When the Right Honourable Premier of Sarawak took up the mantle of Chief Minister in 2017, he envisioned a future where the digital economy would be the cornerstone for transforming Sarawak’s economy into one that is resilient and sustainable for the future.

“The inception of IDECS as a platform that celebrates and advances this important agenda in 2017 was his brainchild, and since then we have witnessed a series of strategic initiatives come to fruition, each leaving indelible mark on our history.

“We remain committed to press forward and set our sights on becoming a leading digital economy by the year 2030, and this aspiration will be the driving force behind our journey,” he said.

Among those present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow; Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; and World Innovation and Technology Services Alliance (WITSA) chairman Dr Sean Seah.