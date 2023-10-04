WCIT|IDECS 2023: Leading futurist calls for leveraging on AI, equipping next generation

KUCHING (Oct 4): Everyone must play a role in thinking about how to leverage on artificial intelligence (AI), said leading futurist Mike Walsh.

He said the world is at a turning point with technology where it is not just about the latest trends, social media, or mobile phones.

“It’s really about thinking about how we now leverage artificial intelligence to power not only the next generation of consumer applications, but the business enterprise of the future, and how at a government level and a country scale, we can actually transform the lives of communities and citizens.

“So, I think this is really the moment where everyone, whether you’re a government leader or business leader, has to think bigger about what’s possible,” he told The Borneo Post in an interview in conjunction with the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS 2023) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Walsh opined two big opportunities for Sarawak would be for the government and business to partner together to discover new use cases that have scale.

“And then on the other side is to think of the people that are not only going to use this infrastructure in the future. How do we train the future people to be able to survive in society?

“So, this is really about education. How do we focus on education to give the next generation the skills and capabilities to thrive in a world where AI is a kind of an irreplaceable part of the human experience,” he added.

In Sarawak, he said projects surrounding the future of energy, hydrogen, and hydropower have been inspiring.

Walsh said he can see that the state is really thinking for the future about energy independence and cities of the future.

“I am fascinated to have received the invitation to speak in Sarawak as it allows me to understand more about this region really because of its compositing around energy, not only the traditional energy but future of energy as well,” he added.

Walsh, who is Tomorrow chief executive officer, delivered a keynote speech titled ‘The AI Powered Organisation’ during the first day of WCIT|IDECS 2023 today.

The Borneo Post is an official media partner of the event.

