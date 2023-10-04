Where is full report on collapsed Ng Musah bridge? Chong asks Nanta

KUCHING (Oct 4): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi needs to give a full account of the collapse of the Nanga Musah bridge in Song last month, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman said there has been no update to date from either Nanta or the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) since news of the collapse broke out on Sept 21.

“Two weeks have passed and yet it seems no such report is forthcoming. I have been waiting patiently for the Minister of Works or the state JKR to give a full account of the matter to all Sarawakians.

“Is the matter going to be swept under the carpet like most public wrongdoings in Malaysia in the past?” he said in a statement today.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, said the bridge was completed in 2014 at a cost of RM55 million, and described its collapse in less than 10 years as a “construction fiasco”.

“We are lucky that no one was hurt during the collapse. However, the fact that no one was hurt does not exonerate the wrongdoings over the collapsed bridge,” he said.

The “biggest irony of this construction fiasco” is that the bridge is located in Nanta’s own parliamentary constituency of Kapit, added Chong.

He said among the questions that need to be answered are what caused the bridge to collapse; was there any geotechnical engineering test on the soil strength and support for such bridge; what were the approving processes of JKR or the Works Ministry for the bridge, and were such processes fully complied with; and who were the engineers in JKR or the Works Ministry who approved the bridge’s design, supervised the construction of the project, and issued the final Certificate of Completion for the project.

Chong also questioned whether the government would be taking action against the project’s consultant, contractor and supervising officers in JKR or the Works Ministry.

“Who shall be responsible for the cost to rebuild the bridge? Will Sarawakians be made to pay again from public coffers? Bear in mind that the RM55 million it cost to build the bridge back then is now easily double.”

He also asked whether JKR or the Works Ministry could assure Sarawakians that all the other bridges built in Sarawak under their supervision were safe for the public’s usage.

“I urge the minister (Nanta) to provide the answers. He should give a deadline on when such answers will be forthcoming to the public,” said Chong.