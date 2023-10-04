Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak to continue mission to strengthen state’s unity

KUCHING (Oct 4): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) will continue to make its presence felt and ensure its availability to strengthen unity in the state.

Chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris said the foundation would ensure it continues to reach out to all Sarawakians.

“YPS is determined to continue to remind Sarawakians of their crucial role in fostering and cherishing unity,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s open acknowledgement of Sarawak as a truly leading state in Malaysia in successfully fostering unity among its people.

Dris said the success of being united reflects the tireless efforts nurtured and cherished by all Sarawakians.

He said every Sarawakian is indeed very proud of this achievement.

YPS especially acknowledged the Prime Minister’s statement acknowledging that Sarawak is genuinely ahead in the propagation of unity and is now reaping the fruits sown by the early founding fathers, he said.

“YPS appreciates kind compliments, comments, and references made by leaders, including those from outside Sarawak, and the experiences they had in Sarawak reflect an honest and true impression of what unity in Sarawak is all about,” he said.

“We at the YPS Board and Management level humbly acknowledge our roles and responsibilities entrusted to every one of us in bringing the aspiration of our leaders to bring all races together to make a strong and united Sarawak.”

He said Sarawakians must keep on working together, showing the sincerity of the people, and continuing to make Sarawak a role-model state in Malaysia.

“What we have gone through and what we enjoyed now came with the heavy responsibility of the past leaders and now continue to be shouldered by the younger generation, nurturing the spirit of tolerance and mutual respect for each other,” he stressed.

He called on Sarawakians not to be complacent but to continue to be vigilant in protecting and guarding the long-cherish achievement and to nurture the spirit of unity that the state’s forefathers had highly cherished.