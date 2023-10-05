12 movie titles to feature at Japanese Film Festival in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 5): The 11th edition of the Japanese Film Festival here will feature 12 movie titles covering drama, documentary, romance, mystery, and animation.

The films which showcase the diverse aspects of Japanese culture are being shown at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) CityONE Megamall here from today until Sunday (Oct 8).

“We are happy to have and support film festivals like this to promote greater understanding between countries, such as Japan and Malaysia, through the films screened,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking during the opening ceremony last night, Abdul Karim said opportunities to host cultural exchanges like the festival could encourage mutual learning.

He said cultural events, such as music and film festivals, help to create space for conversation and understanding among people from different walks of life.

“We are very fortunate that the community continues to be supportive here in Sarawak. We hope to continue to support and strengthen the creative content industry locally to remain competitive and on par with global standards,” he said.

He added that the festival can also act as a creative platform for the people to stay connected and informed to explore new ideas, stories, and cultures.

“With our melting pot of diverse ethnic groups, we hope to continue developing that together here in Kuching and I also hope that this festival will continue to be a window for Malaysians and the people here in Kuching to further understand Japanese customs, culture, and social development,” he said.

Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur director Tsukamoto Norihisa shared that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, which has helped to establish close relations between Japan and Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia.

“JFKL (Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur) has been providing platforms and avenues of cultural exchange for people in Malaysia and Japan by bringing top-notch Japanese films to cinemas across Malaysia,” he said.

He thanked Mitsubishi Motors Corporation for its generous sponsorship to hold the opening ceremony in Kuching and Golden Screen Cinemas and other sponsors for their stamp rally.

The stamp rally will provide festivalgoers a chance to collect rewards by watching and collecting a minimum of three stamps to redeem exclusive goodies.

Tickets for JFF 2023 are available via GSC channels.

All films presented will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

A complete list of JFF film synopses, showtimes, and general information is available at jfkl.org.my/japanese-film-festival-2023 and gsc.com.my.