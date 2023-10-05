Budget 2024: Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice chairman hopes GST reintroduced

MIRI (Oct 5): The federal government should consider reintroducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as it would benefit the government by increasing its revenue and help the country’s economic recovery.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) vice-chairman Vincent Lu expressed this view when asked by The Borneo Post about his expectations for Budget 2024, up for tabling in Parliament this Oct 13.

“Firstly, the tax structure under GST is very clear that it is an equitable system allowing manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to claim the input tax, and it is only the consumers who will eventually pay the tax.

“It is fair and impartial for all, regardless of B40, M40 or T20 groups. Currently, the taxation system requires M40 and T20 groups, which constitute about 10 per cent of total population, to pay taxes, while B40 group enjoys various subsidies by the government.

“By increasing the government revenue with GST, it would allow the government to have money set aside to do more for development that can benefit the ‘rakyat’ (people), regardless of their financial status,” said Lu.

In reintroducing GST, he said, it could start with a lower rate of three or four per cent, and once the economy had stabilised after a few years, the government could consider moving the rate further up.

The practising lawyer also opined that Malaysia was probably the only country in the world with the most subsidies, be they for fuel, rice, eggs and many other daily necessities.

“In short term, everyone enjoys the subsidised items. Yet, in the long run, it is not beneficial for the country. It actually costs the country billions in total subsidies. There is a better way to replace subsidies,” said Lu.

Another benefit of reintroducing GST, he added, would be increasing the tax deductible expenses.

“When the government revenue increases, they can introduce higher or more tax relief such as for education and healthcare. The two items are the most important factors for a better country – with education, the nation can be developed well and by giving higher medical tax relief, our people can focus on taking care of themselves and their family members better.”

On development fund, Lu expressed deep concern about the Kuala Baram Delta, and suggested that the federal government put serious focus on putting aside allocation to improve the infrastructure.

“Miri’s economy is now facing a bottleneck phase, because of congested Kuala Baram Delta. It is supposed to help Miri’s economic development thrive, yet shallow access channel is stopping bigger ships from coming in. The chain reaction from this is that the much anticipated development at the Kuala Baram Industrial area is not happening.

“Should the federal government agree to allocate funds meant to improve the infrastructure, it would definitely benefit the people in many ways. Shipbuilding industry in Miri could pick up again,” said Lu.