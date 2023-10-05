CM urges contractors to work with Petronas

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): Local contractors have been urged to work hand-in-hand with Petronas to ensure greater oil and gas revenue sharing for Sabah in the whole value chain, including upstream, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Petchem and oil and gas services.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said it was important for the local contractors to work with Petronas.

“Sabah state government and Petronas have set targets. I look forward to Petronas’ continuing leadership and commitment to supporting the local contractor participation in the oil and gas services business,” he said during the commemoration of Sabahan vendors’ participation in the oil and gas services equipment (OGSE) industry at the Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa near here on Thursday.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun delivered the Chief Minister’s speech.

He said the ceremony marked another significant milestone, with 25 local companies in the OGSE industry being commemorated, an increase of 10 more companies since last year.

“This is a culmination of the remarkable collaboration between the Sabah State Government and Petronas, one that underscores the immense potential that exists when both parties join hands for a common purpose,” he said.

He said the State Government and Petronas’ consultative and realistic approach in developing the local vendors was a testament to the commitment of both parties to nurture and empower local vendors to participate in the oil and gas industry competitively without compromising safety, quality, cost and schedule.

“It reflects a shared vision of harnessing our knowledge, talent, and commitment to create opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement,” he said.

Hajiji said local vendors have demonstrated commendable capabilities and dedication, often facing challenges head-on to excel in a highly competitive industry.

He said their success stories are not just tales of individual triumph but testimonials of Sabah’s potential to become a powerhouse in the oil and gas sector.

“This partnership will undoubtedly stimulate innovation and drive the growth of our local industry and the industry players, resulting in a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved,” he said.

“As we move forward, it is crucial that we maintain a steadfast commitment to a competitive and sustainable mindset. These principles will not only open more opportunities but also ensure that the benefits of our collaboration are felt by more Sabahans, creating a brighter and more prosperous future for our state,” he added.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Sabah State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, Petronas President and Group CEO, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz and Petronas Senior Vice President, Project Delivery and Technology, Datuk Bacho Pilong.