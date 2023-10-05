Cops in Matu nab man for slashing another with machete

SIBU (Oct 5): Police have arrested a 57-year-old male suspect after he ran amok and injured a 56-year-old man with a machete at Matu district today.

Matu-Daro district police chief DSP Neil Beginda said the incident occurred at about 1am this morning when the suspect suddenly slashed the victim with the blade.

“The victim suffered injuries to his right wrist, which was almost severed, cuts on his forehead, back of his head and left thumb,” he told Utusan Borneo.

The victim was rushed to Tian Clinic, Matu for treatment before being transferred to Sibu Hospital.

Neil said the suspect has been remanded until next Monday at the Daro police station for further investigation.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.