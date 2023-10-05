Cuckoo marks 9th anniversary with two new products

KUCHING (Oct 5): Cuckoo International (Mal) Sdn Bhd unveiled two new products – Cuckoo Grande Water Purifier and Cuckoo U Model Air Purifier – in conjunction with its 9th anniversary celebration here yesterday.

Vivacity Megamall was chosen at the celebration venue this time around, featuring brand ambassador, singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin as the crowd puller.

She also paid a visit to Cuckoo’s first Cuckoo Brand Gallery in Stutong here where she signed a poster to mark the occasion.

“The addition of these two revolutionary products to our product portfolio is a testament to our unwavering commitment to redefining the possibilities of wellness.

“We believe that these products would enable a smarter and more convenient way for customers to integrate health into their homes, and of course, will place us on a right trajectory of growth towards our goal as Asia’s No.1 Home Creator,” said Cuckoo founder and CEO Hoe Kian Choon.

The unveiling of the two products at Vivacity Megamall also featured comedian, actor and talk show host Nabil Ahmad, much to the delight of shoppers.

During the event, Hoe announced the winner of the second round of the ‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ contest, 66-year-old Leong Sit Lan who won a RM700,000 serviced apartment at Exsim D’Terra Residences.

Three other winners each won a Proton Saga, while 25 lucky draw winners bagged a cash prize of RM1,000.

Hoe also announced the extension of the ‘Buy Cuckoo Win Condo’ contest which runs from Oct 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023, with prizes totalling RM3 million to be won by Cuckoo customers.

The next round will see three winners receive a Proton Saga each; three more a Tesla car each; and another three a serviced apartment at Exsim D’Terra Residences each.

The cash prize for the lucky draw is also increased to RM1,500 each for 90 winners, he added.

Meanwhile, Cuckoo in its press kit said the Grande Water Purifier is the first tank model with 100 degrees Celsius water designed for Malaysians.

“It is not only capacity-loaded and feature-loaded but also minimalistic-designed to fit every home. It is also capable of sterilising the faucet with water at 100 degrees Celsius, removing 99.9 per cent of bacteria,” it said.

As for the U Model Air Purifier, its 360-degree absorption and unmatched coverage of up to 1,161 square feet to filter impurities in the air makes it perfect for commercial usage.

The air purifier is also equipped with the Ultra-Deo HEPA+ filter, allowing it to filter up to 99.995 per cent bacteria and viruses in the air, and is also coated with Copper Sulphide that gives the air purifier anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.