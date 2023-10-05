Dr Rundi confirms Abg Jo has identified Jepak candidate

BINTULU (Oct 5): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has identified the party’s candidate for the Nov 4 Jepak by-election, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

Dr Rundi, who is PBB vice-president, however remained coy when asked who the candidate was, merely saying the person is “a local”.

“The candidate has been identified by the party president. A local, but we don’t know who. Many names have been mentioned but in the end we are confident that the party president will decide who best to represent PBB in Jepak.

“I am sure this candidate will be able to work alongside me. I give a mandate to the Premier to announce the candidate,” the Kemena assemblyman told reporters here Wednesday evening.

He was met after attending a meeting to discuss the PBB special convention, to be held here on Oct 15 and officiated by Abang Johari who is Sarawak Premier.

“Maybe the name of the GPS-PBB candidate will be made known during the convention,” he added.

Dr Rundi further said he does not foresee any problem for PBB to retain the seat, which has been the party’s stronghold for the past six terms under the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.